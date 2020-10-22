At least 2 Philly restaurants cited for violating COVID-19 regulations

At least two Philly restaurants have been cited for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Matthew Rossi is hoping for two especially strong days of sales at Nick's Roast Beef on Woodhaven Road this week.

"I'm looking to work within the confines of the system and survive this," Rossi said.

He says during an open mic night at the restaurant Wednesday, he was informed he could not serve food and drink during a live performance, per city rules.

He admits he should have known that but says he was also told not to have tables pushed up to the bar which they did to practicing social distancing. Two customers did not have masks on when standing up because they cited breathing issues.

A city spokesperson says this was a compliance check after multiple complaints of violations of regulations, including mask enforcement and seating against the bar.

"In the time when the struggle is real for everybody you can't afford to lose any sales and that's where I go back to," Rossi.

FOX 29 saw the same sign with three of the same citations at Curran's Irish Inn in Tacony.

