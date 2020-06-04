ATF: Group caught on video stealing from Delaware gun store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says there's a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the theft of 35 firearms from a Newark, Delaware, business.

According to investigators, at approximately 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, a group of five suspects broke into the American Sportsman, located on the 2600 block of Capitol Trail in Newark. The suspects stole 35 firearms, including handguns, long guns and firearm accessories such as magazines, authorities said.

The suspects are described as black males in their early 20s to early 30s. They are all described with slim builds except for one heavy-set suspect who has a thick beard. One of the suspects also wears glasses.

ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones released a statement saying, “Recovering these firearms as quickly as possible before any additional crimes are committed is a top priority. We will continue to work closely with our partners in the Delaware State Police and ask anyone in the community who may know something to please come forward.”

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact investigators immediately at 888-ATF-TIPS or send an email to ATFTIPs@atf.gov.

