Athletes, celebrities join 'All in challenge' to fight hunger amid coronavirus pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Michael Rubin is spearheading a new challenge among sports stars, executives and celebrities that aims to raise millions to fight hunger amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The 'All In Challenge,' started on Tuesday by Rubin and partners Alan Tisch and Gary Vaynerchuk, tasks celebrities to offer a memorable fan experience.

The proceeds of the auctions and raffles will be divided among five different charities: Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Rubin and co. kicked off the challenge with a loaded package that includes tickets to the Super Bowl, and tickets to one game of the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals.

The package also includes tickets to the World Series, College Football National Championship, the NCAA Final Four, the Masters and the U.S. Open. If that wasn't enough, the winner will receive tickets to the Olympic Opening Ceremonies and a $100,000 Fanatics gift card.

While Rubin and his partners set the bar high, athletes and celebrities from around the sports world have stepped up with equally incredible donations.

The chance to go on a double date with Philadelphia sports power couple Zach and Julie Ertz can be won by the highest bidder.

Ever dream of playing a pick-up game with Sixers star Ben Simmons? Now's your chance to make the dream a reality.

Think you have what it takes to call the plays for the Birds? You can enter to win the chance to call a play from the sidelines of an Eagles preseason game.

Philadelphia native Meek Mill is auctioning off 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom, if you have over $200,000 to splurge.

Other experiences up for grabs include a walk-on roll in a Martin Scorsese film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, a living room performance by Justin Bieber, and a round of golf with Rob Lowe.

Some of the prizes follow traditional auction rules, while other experiences are raffled off.

You can check out all the amazing prizes and experiences here.

