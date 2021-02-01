Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Atlanta rapper Silentó charged with murdering cousin

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Richard Lamar "Ricky" Hawk (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The Atlanta rapper who goes by the stage name Silentó has been arrested for the murder of his cousin.

Ricky Hawk, 23, of Stone Mountain, was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened on Jan. 21 around 3:30 a.m. at a home off of Deep Shoals Circle.

Police said officers found Rook suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not have a suspect at the time but later identified Hawk as a suspect.

A motive has not yet determined a motive.

Hawk was booked into the DeKalb County jail on Monday charged with murder.

Silentó’s most popular song is "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" which was released in 2015.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.