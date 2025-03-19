Atlantic City Airshow will fly again this summer: Here's when to watch

article

The Brief The Atlantic City Airshow will be back this summer. The announcement comes months after city officials canceled the popular event. Here are all the details:



An extremely popular summer event is returning to the Jersey Shore after initially being canceled for the second year in a row!

What we know:

The Atlantic City Airshow is making its highly anticipated return to the sky this summer during the Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival.

Visit Atlantic City announced on Wednesday that they have partnered with Herb Gillen Airshows to make the event possible.

When will the AC Airshow take place?

The free airshow is set to take place on July 15 and 16 along the beach of Atlantic City.

The backstory:

Atlantic City officials had canceled the 2025 airshow several months ago to "take a strategic pause," which would have made it the second year in a row without the popular event.

Members of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber said they wanted to reassess the logistics involved in putting on a show worthy of the public’s engagement, and hoped to bring it back in 2026.

What they're saying:

"The airshow has always been an incredibly popular event in Atlantic City, and we are excited to be able to partner with Herb Gillen Airshows to bring back this experience for our locals and visitors alike," said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City.

"We are thrilled to share with Atlantic City the incredible jaw-dropping, heart-pounding excitement that only an air show can deliver," said Herb Gillen, president of Herb Gillen Airshows and producers of the event. "The Visit Atlantic City Soar & Shore Festival promises to be an entertainment spectacle that must be seen to be believed. From families to devout aviation enthusiasts, this show will have something for everyone."