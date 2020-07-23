Atlantic City Ballet to resume performances this fall

For 38 years, Phyllis Papa has led the Atlantic City Ballet as its founding artistic director. 2020 is unlike anything she’s ever seen.

"It's gonna be a hard year, really hard," Papa told FOX 29.

Papa says the ballet company had to cancel their spring season. The dancers were laid off but now a glimmer of hope with Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino back open meaning the show will go on this fall while most theaters across the country

"We’re excited that we’re able to do anything and bring the dancers back," Papa explained. "They’re all chomping at the bit to get started."

The Maximus Theater seats 1,500 people. Papa says they’re allowing performances at 25 percent capacity with social distancing.

The three other theaters at which the ballet performs remain closed.

"Half of our performances have to be canceled," Papa said.

Financially, things will be tight. Their biggest moneymaker is the Nutcracker which is usually performed in all the theaters.

Paper says at least they can do something. Without a fall season, they likely wouldn’t survive. Now, these dancers who come to AC from all over the world are hoping audiences will show up for them.

"We have to really rely on the community that they want to keep this going," Papa said.

For more information and tickets, please click here.

