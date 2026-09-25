Nor’easter: State of emergency declared in 8 New Jersey counties

The Brief Gov. Mikie Sherrill will declare a state of emergency across eight New Jersey counties beginning at 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 25. The nor’easter is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding through Sunday. State agencies are coordinating resources and response efforts, with residents urged to prepare and monitor local alerts.



Gov. Mikie Sherrill will declare a state of emergency across eight New Jersey counties starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, according to the Governor’s Office.

The declaration comes in response to an incoming nor’easter expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain, significant coastal flooding, and hazardous conditions in both coastal and inland areas, with the most severe impacts forecasted to begin Friday night and last through Sunday.

What we know:

Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Salem counties are covered by Executive Order No. 25, which activates the State Emergency Operations Center. This step ensures state agencies like New Jersey State Police, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Transportation, and local Offices of Emergency Management work together to share real-time data and respond quickly to emergencies.

The Governor’s statement highlighted that the greatest risk is expected for the eight named counties. Gov. Sherrill said, "Starting tonight, this nor’easter is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, significant coastal flooding, and resulting beach erosion, with these eight counties facing the greatest risk."

The state of emergency takes effect at 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 25.

The severe impacts of the nor’easter are expected to begin Friday night and continue through Sunday.

The coordination between state and local agencies begins with the order’s activation and will continue throughout the duration of the storm.

What you can do:

Gov. Sherrill urged all residents to take the storm seriously and prepare in advance, stating, "We are focusing state resources where the storm is expected to hit hardest, while closely monitoring conditions across New Jersey and standing ready to respond wherever needed should other counties reach out." She also advised, "Please charge your phones, secure loose items outside, stock up on food and water, and stay off the roads if possible. If you need to travel, please plan ahead and stay up to date on alerts, as conditions can change quickly, and never drive through flooded roads."

Residents are encouraged to visit ready.nj.gov for the latest updates, safety tips, and official recommendations. Monitoring local forecasts, warnings, and watches is also advised.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed whether other counties outside the eight named in Executive Order No. 25 will be impacted enough to require additional emergency declarations, as officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation statewide.