Atlantic City flooding blocks Route 40 after 10-foot waves hit during nor'easter

The Brief Flooding began in Atlantic City with police blocking Route 40 at West End Avenue. Waves as high as 10 feet and strong winds drew crowds to the beach after high tide at 7:19 p.m. Conditions worsened quickly after a mostly calm day, with rain, wind and high surf impacting the area.



Flooding started in Atlantic City as rain and gusty winds picked up, leading police to block a portion of Route 40 at West End Avenue. Officials said flood waters ran from West End Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of Route 40 about an hour after the 7:19 p.m. high tide.

Waves crashed onto the beach in Atlantic City following high tide, attracting people who left the boardwalk to get a closer look at the nor’easter. Many gathered to watch the ocean as waves 8 to 10 feet were expected.

Most visitors described the wind as strong but manageable, while light to moderate rain showers fell on and off throughout the day.

What we know:

Light to moderate rain began after a mostly quiet day, with wind gusts growing stronger as evening approached. The main attraction for many remained the ocean, with several people commenting on the impressive surf.

Some described the scene and their reactions directly.

"I think this whole thing is going to flood," said a boy watching with his parents. "It's definitely windy but it doesn't feel like a storm is coming just yet but the wind is picking up," said his mother. Others expressed a sense of awe watching the waves, with a man named Anthony saying, "Other than the damage it's pretty cool. Just watching the surf. You keep watching the waves over there and some of them are toughing the pier, some are going over top of it."

Another observed, "It's mother nature's land we're just renting space in it. She's going to do what she wants to do, how she wants to do it."

Timeline:

The shift began after high tide at 7:19 p.m. on the beach. About an hour later, conditions worsened with flooding reported and Route 40 blocked at West End Avenue. Earlier in the afternoon, a rainbow appeared following the first light rain shower before sunset.

Earlier in the day, Atlantic City experienced only intermittent rain and calm conditions. A rainbow was visible before sunset and high tide, marking a stark contrast to the later flooding and strong surf conditions.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the extent of damage or any possible injuries related to the flooding or high winds. It is unclear how long the road closures will remain in place or if additional disruptions are expected as the nor'easter continues.