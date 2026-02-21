Atlantic City preparing for blizzard conditions, up to 24 inches of snow and coastal flooding

The Brief Atlantic City could see up to 24 inches of snow with wind gusts over 50 mph. Moderate coastal flooding is forecast Sunday night and possibly again Monday. Snow emergency routes will be enforced and free parking is being offered.



Atlantic City is preparing for a severe and potentially dangerous winter storm expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding beginning Sunday.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service, Atlantic City could receive up to 24 inches of snow, with wind gusts reaching 52 mph.

Officials say those conditions could create blizzard-level impacts, including whiteout visibility and extremely hazardous travel conditions.

Moderate coastal flooding is forecast late Sunday evening and potentially again around midday Monday, which may further affect roadways and city operations.

City officials are strongly discouraging travel unless absolutely necessary for emergency purposes.

City preparations

The Department of Public Works has initiated full storm operations, including brining, salting and plowing. Crews will operate continuously throughout the storm.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center will open Sunday evening and remain active through at least Monday evening, with the possibility of extended operations depending on conditions.

Additional police, fire and emergency personnel will be staged throughout the city.

Snow emergency routes and towing

Atlantic City will enforce snow emergency routes beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. through Tuesday morning. Vehicles parked along these routes will be subject to towing.

Snow emergency routes include:

Atlantic Avenue

Martin Luther King Boulevard

Ohio Avenue

Indiana Avenue

Melrose Avenue

Arctic Avenue

Fairmount Avenue / Baltic Avenue

Officials say keeping these routes clear is critical for emergency response access.

Percent Chance of 6" Snow or More: Sunday Morning through Monday Afternoon (NWS)

Free parking locations

At the request of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has authorized free parking for residents and visitors through at least Tuesday, weather permitting.

Free parking is available at:

Wave Parking Garage (corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues, second floor)

Showboat Hotel Parking Garage

What residents should do

City officials encourage residents to:

Avoid unnecessary travel.

Check on elderly neighbors and individuals with mobility or medical needs.

Sign up for AC Alerts for emergency notifications.

Monitor National Weather Service updates and city social media channels.

Additional announcements regarding trash collection, municipal operations and service changes will be issued as conditions warrant.

