Atlantic County man facing vehicular homicide charges in deadly car crash

A New Jersey man is facing vehicular homicide charges in a deadly crash last spring that claimed the life of a young woman.

Stephen Sirch, 30, is accused of "traveling at excessive speed" on Black Horse Pike in April when his car slammed into a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Karina Castillo.

Investigators say Castillo, a Clementon resident, died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Sirch has since been charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, Atlantic County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Investigators are still asking anyone who may have more information about the deadly crash to come forward.