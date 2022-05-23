Atlantic County Prosecutor: Woman fatally shot in Pleasantville Monday morning

article

Pleasantville Police are investigating a shooting in Pleasantville that left one woman dead early Monday morning.

At around midnight on Monday, police say they received a call for assistance and responded to the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue in Pleasantville.

Upon arrival, authorities say they identified Jazmen Martin-Richardson, 30, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say medical personnel were unable to revive the victim, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ACPO Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about serious crimes are urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.