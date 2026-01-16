Atlantic County prosecutors seek dismissal of indictments against Atlantic City superintendent, principal

The Brief The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking to dismiss all charges against Atlantic City’s superintendent and a principal. The move follows the not guilty verdict in Marty Small’s trial and a request from the alleged victim. The court must still approve the dismissal before it is official.



The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has asked a judge to dismiss all pending indictments against Atlantic City Superintendent La’Quetta Small and Principal Constance Days-Chapman, according to a statement released Friday.

Prosecutor seeks dismissal of charges

What we know:

The prosecutor’s office is asking the court to drop all charges against La’Quetta Small, who was indicted on child abuse and related charges after allegations she and her husband, Mayor Marty Small, physically and emotionally abused their teenage daughter in late 2023 and early 2024.

A jury found Mayor Small not guilty on all counts last month, clearing him of charges including child endangerment, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

The prosecutor’s move comes after the mayor’s acquittal, signaling a possible end to the legal case against the superintendent.

Prosecutor William Reynolds said the office investigated child abuse allegations thoroughly after a referral from Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) in January 2024.

He explained, "Since the day our office received the mandatory referral of child abuse allegations from DCP&P on January 24, 2024, this office investigated the allegations honestly and impartially, only striving to seek the truth and ultimately find justice for the aggrieved child victim."

Reynolds said the decision to seek dismissal was made after meeting with the alleged victim and considering her wishes, the previous not guilty verdict for Marty Small, and concerns about further trauma.

"Based on her wishes, keeping in mind the prior not guilty verdict, and in an attempt to not revictimize [the victim] again with trials against her mother and longtime family friend, we believe it is prudent and responsible to dismiss the remaining indictments against them," said Reynolds.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the court must review and approve the request before the dismissals become official.

The backstory:

Mayor Marty Small and his wife were indicted after allegations surfaced about the treatment of their teenage daughter.

The case drew attention in Atlantic City and beyond, given the couple’s high-profile roles in city government and education.

Last month, a jury found Mayor Small not guilty on all charges, which included child endangerment, aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

The indictments and subsequent trial have been a major topic in the community, with many watching closely for updates.

Recent threat and community impact

The prosecutor’s office said the alleged victim recently received a racially charged threat on social media related to her accusations.

Reynolds stated, "Just last week, the victim received a threat, racial in tone, on one of her social media accounts pertaining to her accusations she made against her father. While we actively investigate this threat, we believe it is no longer in her best interest both emotionally and perhaps even physically for us to continue with our cases against La’Quetta Small and Constance Days-Chapman at this time."

Reynolds said the goal is to allow the family and community time to heal, adding, "The further intent of this decision is to hopefully allow [the victim], her family, and the community the time to heal and move forward."

The prosecutor’s office is continuing to investigate the threat made against the alleged victim.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the court will make a final decision on the dismissal requests or if any further legal action will be taken.