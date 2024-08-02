DA Krasner to address sentencing of Eric Haynes for attempted murder of officer in 2023

District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the District Attorney's Office Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit will hold a press conference Friday afternoon on the sentencing of defendant Eric Haynes for his role in the attempted murder of Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet.

The shooting occurred back in February 2023.

Two Delaware County men were charged in the shooting, including 45-year-old Eric Haynes, who was charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and related charges.

Authorities say Haynes was one of two passengers inside a car driven by Ernest Reed, 45, that was pulled over on the 200 block of North 60th Street on February 8.

During the traffic stop, investigators believe Haynes tried to leave the scene and was stopped by Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet, officials say.

According to police, Maysonet and Haynes got into a physical struggle. Haynes allegedly fired at least two shots that hit Maysonet in the chest of his bulletproof vest and an unprotected part of his abdomen.

Maysonet's partner drove him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was initially placed in critical condition but survived.

