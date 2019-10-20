Authorities: 11-month-old shot four times in Hunting Park, reward offered for information on suspect

Authorities say an 11-month-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot four times while sitting in a car with his step-mother.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street around 7:15 p.m.

Police say the child was struck once in the back of the head, once in the chest and twice in the buttocks. The step-mother reportedly did not know the child was struck until she drove a short distance away from the shooting scene.

Police say the child and step-mother were driven to Albert Einstein Hospital. The child was later transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not made any arrests as they continue to investigate this shooting.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police said Sunday afternoon they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect responsible for the shooting.

“This incident is simply head-scratching,” FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby said. “Somebody has information that can lead to an arrest in this reckless shooting and we’re asking those individuals to come forward with information to help close this case.”