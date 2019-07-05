Authorities: 2 killed when SUV strikes utility pole, tree

A single-vehicle crash in southern New Jersey has left two people dead.

Jackson Township police say the driver of an SUV was traveling southbound on Faraday Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The SUV went off the right side of the road and crossed over to Houston Avenue, where it then struck a utility pole and a tree.

Two people were in the SUV at the time of the crash and both were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.