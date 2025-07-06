3 injured in Center City crash involving sheriff's deputy vehicle: police

article

The Brief A crash in Center City Philadelphia early Sunday morning resulted in injuries to three individuals, including two police officers. The incident, which occurred at the intersection of 16th and Vine Street, involved an unmarked sheriff's deputy vehicle and a black SUV.



Three people are injured after police say a crash involving a sheriff's deputy vehicle occurred in Center City Sunday.

What we know:

The collision took place around 8 a.m. near 16th and Vine Streets.

The crash led to the deployment of airbags in the sheriff's vehicle.

The black SUV involved in the crash ended up stalled on the sidewalk.

Despite the impact, police say none of the individuals involved sustained serious injuries.

What's next:

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.