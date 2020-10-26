Authorities announce sex abuse charges against Delaware County pastor

article

Authorities in Delaware County have announced sex abuse charges against a local pastor.

Edward Lilly, 70, or Boothwyn, has been charged with sex abuse of a child, contact with a minor for the purpose of engaging in the sexual abuse of a child, and related charges.

Authorities say the charges stem from allegations that Lilly began to groom the victim for a sexual relationship beginning in 2017, when she was 16 and working at a supermarket he frequented.

According to investigators, Lilly would flirt with the girl when he shopped at the store, asking her questions that were sexual in nature and asking for her phone number on separate occasions. At one point, the victim says he asked for her work schedule so he could arrange to stop by and see her.

In 2018, when the victim was 17, Lilly allegedly sexually abused the girl in a secluded area of a public park where the two met for a run. Lilly allegedly filmed and photographed part of that encounter, and those photos and videos were recovered from a laptop seized from his Upper Chichester home while serving a search warrant earlier this year.

Lilly is also accused of exchanging sexually explicit photos with the victim over text messages.

Advertisement

Lilly serves as the pastor of the Christian Church of Chester, formerly the White Rock Christian Church.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter