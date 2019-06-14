Authorities: Delaware man arrested outside elementary school with gun, hollow-point ammunition

article

A Delaware man is in police custody after authorities in New Jersey say he was found with a handgun and ammunition outside of an elementary school.

Thomas J. Wilkie, 46, of Bear, Delaware is facing a number of charges after police say they found him in a school parking lot with the gun more than 100 rounds of ammunition just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Westfield police responded to Tamques Elementary School after receiving a report from New Castle County police in Delaware that Wilkie was on his way to the school and may be armed.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, and responding officers found Wilkie in the front seat of his SUV, parked in the school’s parking lot.

Police say Wilkie was holding a .45-caliber handgun with hollow-point bullets. Two additional loaded magazines of ammunition were also recovered, along with 130 additional rounds of ammunition that were in the trunk.

Wilkie has been charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree possession of hollow-point bullets, and fourth-degree trespassing on school grounds.