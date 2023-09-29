Auto accident in Kensington leads to shooting death of man: police

article

A car accident in Kensington led to the shooting death of a 24-yer-old man.

The 24-year-old man was driving a vehicle that struck another vehicle on the 3300 block of Emerald Street Friday night, just after 7:30, according to authorities.

The driver of the struck vehicle got out and shot the victim twice in the back.

The victim then hit a parked car with his vehicle, got out and ran down the street, collapsing within minutes.

He was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say they are actively investigating the shooting, but have not found a weapon and have not made any arrests.

