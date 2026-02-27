Man dies after being found shot in driver's seat of vehicle in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 40-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the driver's seat of his car in Philadelphia. Police believe the man was shot once outside the car and lost consciousness in the driver's seat. No arrests have been reported and police do not know what sparked the shooting.



A 40-year-old man is dead after he was found shot in the chest inside his vehicle overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6700 block of Upland Street around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 40-year-old man unconscious in the front seat of his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and later died.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that investigators did not find any bullet holes in the car, indicating that the victim was shot outside the car. A live round was found on the street near the victim's vehicle, Small said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooting victim has not been released.

Investigators are not sure what sparked the deadly shooting.