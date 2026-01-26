Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Rare avalanche shuts down Pennsylvania road during winter storm

By
Published  January 26, 2026 3:07pm EST
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • An avalanche fell during a winter storm in Pennsylvania this weekend.
    • It caused a road to shut down on Sunday.
    • The county had experienced significant snowfall prior to the avalanche.

PENNSYLVANIA - A major winter storm triggered a rare avalanche in Pennsylvania that left a road impassible this weekend.

What we know:

Police issued an urgent traffic advisory that "significant snow slides" were falling onto Coxton Road, which is located in Duryea in Luzerne County, on Sunday.

Drivers were urged to avoid the road, and find an alternate route. The road has since reopened.

A photo posted by police appears to show several feet of snow piled onto the roadway.

The backstory:

The avalanche fell as a winter storm dumped several inches of snow across Pennsylvania.

Some of the highest accumulations of snow were recorded in Luzerne County, ranging from 12 to 16 inches.

Avalanche vs. snow slide

Dig deeper:

An avalanche is a mass of snow, rock, and/or ice falling down a mountain or incline.

In the United States, "snow slide" is commonly used to mean a snow avalanche, according to the NOAA.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Duryea Fire Police and the NOAA.

