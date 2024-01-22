Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits’ tour in US, Canada – see the dates

article

Avril Lavigne has announced that she’ll celebrate her greatest hits with a North American tour this spring and summer.

The "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated" singer revealed the news on social media Monday.

"Tour dates for 2024 baby!," she wrote, adding, "I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course, all of my friends are joining me!!!"

The 39-year-old also said that Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent, and Girlfriends would also join her on the tour.

"Simple plan. They toured with me on my very first tour, so its only fitting we are doing it again!," Lavigne continued. "This is gonna be too much stupid fun celebrating my career with my friends and fans. Who’s coming???? What songs do you want to hear???"

Avril Lavigne attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Last year, Lavigne and All Time Low teamed up for a new song "Fake As Hell." They also played "Sk8er Boi" together at last year’s When We Were Young festival.

Avril Lavigne 2024 tour dates

Wed May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena ^

Sat May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre ^

Sun May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

Tue May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Thu May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum ^

Sat Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

Sun Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Wed Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre +

Fri Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +

Sat Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Tue Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre +

Fri Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sat Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Thu Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sat Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live +

Sun Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion +

Tue Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Wed Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

Fri Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center +

Sat Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Mon Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Tue Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory +

Sat Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre +

Mon Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date