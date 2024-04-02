Baba Vanga's 2024 predictions are apparently coming true

article

Four months into 2024 and the world has already been through the ringer.

Blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, known for her apparent gift of predicting major world events such as 9/11, the Chernobyl tragedy, and Princess Diana's death, shared her prophecies of 2024 before her passing in 1996 at the age of 85 - and some of them are apparently coming true.

Often compared to French astrologer Nostradamus, whose prophecies earned him fame both during and after his lifetime during the Renaissance, Baba Vanga also was a gifted foreseer. Here are some of her predictions:

Climate impacts

The prophetess had foretold that there would be severe weather events and natural disasters this year.

Global heat waves are happening 67% more often, according to a study in Science Advances. The study found the highest temperatures in the heat waves are warmer than 40 years ago and the area under a heat dome is larger. From 1979 to 1983, global heat waves would last eight days on average, but by 2016 to 2020 that was up to 12 days, the study said. The World Meteorological Organization said there is a "high probability" that 2024 will be another record-hot year.

Cyberattacks

This may be among the most impressive of Baba Vanga's predictions, since the internet was still in its very early stages when she passed away in 1996. The mystic predicted hackers would increase their attacks, especially against vital infrastructure, thus possibly creating security dangers worldwide.

Most recently, AT&T recently announced a dataset found on the "dark web" contains information including some social security numbers and passcodes for about 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former account holders. Whether the data "originated from AT&T or one of its vendors" is still unknown, the Dallas-based company noted — adding that it had launched an investigation into the incident. AT&T has also begun notifying customers whose personal information was compromised.

Apple, Meta, and X have all disclosed cybersecurity attacks over the past 12 months.

Economic crisis

The mystic apparently predicted a deeper economic crisis in 2024 due to shifts in economic power worldwide and increasing geopolitical tensions, as well as skyrocketing debt levels.

Already this year, millions of Americans are struggling with chronic inflation, hindering their ability to prepare for their financial future, according to a new study published by Allianz Life.

For all of 2023, the U.S. economy — the world’s biggest — grew 2.5%, up from 1.9% in 2022. In the current January-March quarter, the economy is believed to be growing at a slower but still decent 2.1% annual rate, according to a forecasting model issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

In contrast, Japan saw its economy contract during the last quarter of 2023 due to weak domestic consumption. In the U.K., high-interest rates and low productivity have been culprits in the country’s subpar economy. China is also facing economic challenges.

Increased terrorism and biological weapons testing

The Bulgarian prophetess warned of increased terrorist activities in Europe and suggested the possibility of a "big country" engaging in biological weapons testing or attacks. Currently, the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia's invasion of Ukraine continue to be at the forefront.

Medical advances

Baba Vanga predicted a few medical breakthroughs for incurable diseases, including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024.

In recent weeks, it's been confirmed that a lung cancer vaccine is in the works. Development of a DNA-based lung cancer vaccine in the United Kingdom received funding for two years of laboratory research and initial manufacture of 3000 doses, according to a press release from the University of Oxford, Oxford, England.

Meanwhile, in Russia, a cancer vaccine is allegedly being developed. President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments that "we have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation," Reuters reports.

Putin's assassination

An ominous prophecy envisions an attempt on the life of Russian President Vladimir Putin by a fellow countryman.

Baba Vanga's predictions stop in 5079 — which is when she predicts the world will end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX 11 Los Angeles.



