Philadelphia snow storm could be biggest in a decade: City declares snow emergency

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing for a major winter storm to hit the area starting Sunday. It's expected to be the biggest snowstorm in nearly a decade. Mayor Cherelle Parker has declared a snow emergency.



What’s expected to be the biggest snowstorm in Philadelphia in nearly a decade is set to hit Sunday into Monday — and city leaders say they’re ready.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has declared a snow emergency beginning Sunday at 4 p.m., as officials prepare for near-blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.

"Mother Nature has made it clear winter is not over. Another big winter snowstorm is coming our way," Parker said.

Roads already being treated

What's next:

Preparation is already underway. The City of Philadelphia and PennDOT have begun pre-treating roads ahead of the storm.

City officials warn the combination of heavy snow and high winds could create dangerous travel conditions.

"It’s dangerous for high winds because of near blizzard conditions," said Dominic Mireles, the city’s Deputy Managing Director and Director of Emergency Management.

Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow plow crews to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Schools, courts Closing; SEPTA disruptions expected

Why you should care:

The School District of Philadelphia announced all schools, including Early Childhood Centers and the Constance E. Clayton Education Center, will operate virtually on Monday, February 23, 2026.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said safety remains the district’s top priority.

"While we work to the greatest extent possible to keep schools open for in-person learning, we also consider the staff members commuting from across the region and keep the safety of students and staff as our top priority," Watlington said.

This will be a virtual learning day. The district already used its extra snow day earlier this winter, meaning any additional weather-related closures this year will be remote learning days.

Philadelphia courts will also be closed Monday.

Meanwhile, SEPTA is warning riders to expect delays, cancellations, and potential service suspensions as conditions worsen.

Learning from January’s storm

The backstory:

The upcoming storm comes just weeks after the city received more than 1,200 complaints about plowing issues during January’s snowfall.

Officials blamed icy conditions at the time but say improvements have been made.

Mayor Parker says the city has invested in additional snow blowers and is bringing in a second — and possibly third — snow melter to handle the expected accumulation.

"We will do whatever it takes to assure we clear our streets to keep people safe," Parker said.

Carlton Williams, Director of Clean & Green Initiatives, acknowledged there is room for improvement.

"We have learned we can improve," Williams said.

Stores packed as residents stock up

As the last storm’s snow finally melts away, Philadelphians are bracing for what could be the biggest snowfall of the season.

Shoppers packed grocery stores across the city Sunday. At a busy Giant in South Philadelphia, customers filled carts with last-minute essentials.

"I’ve never seen it so crazy in there," said Jacqueline Jackson.

Dave Sasso said he’s preparing to hunker down.

"We got some salt for the sidewalk and made sure the heaters work and get ready to stay at home for a couple of days," he said.

Officials urge residents to prepare for power outages

What they're saying:

With strong winds expected, city officials are also warning residents to prepare for potential power outages.

They recommend charging phones and devices, checking heating systems, and having emergency supplies ready in case conditions deteriorate.

As Mayor Parker put it — winter isn’t done with Philadelphia just yet.

