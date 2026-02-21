School District of Philadelphia shifts to virtual learning Monday ahead of winter storm

The Brief The School District of Philadelphia is closing all schools on Feb. 23, in anticipation of a major snow storm. The district will hold virtual classes on Monday. The storm is forecast to drop a foot of snow or more on the region from Sunday through Monday morning.



Schools will be closed on Monday, but classes will be held virtually, the School District of Philadelphia announced Saturday night, in anticipation of a major snow storm that's expected to drop more than a foot of snow on the region.

Philly schools closed, classes virtual

What we know:

Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced the closure at a press conference on Saturday, as city officials announced their preparations for the storm.

All school buildings will be closed on Monday, Feb. 23, but classes will be in session virtually. The Dr. Constance E. Clayton Education Center will also be closed, and all after-school activities are canceled.

"To the extent possible, we always try to keep our young people in in-person learning… that said, given the forecast, Madam Mayor, we'll align with the city and the School District of Philadelphia will be closed," Watlington said.

Sunday snow storm

Big picture view:

The announcement comes as the region is bracing for a massive snow storm that's expected to drop a foot or more of snow on the city. Many parts of New Jersey will be under blizzard warnings through Sunday into Monday evening.

