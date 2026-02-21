Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Gloucester County, Cumberland County, Kent County
Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Salem County, Warren County, New Castle County
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM EST until MON 5:00 AM EST, Cape May County, Atlantic County, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Chester County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County

New Jersey declares state of emergency ahead of major storm, 24 inches of snow forecast on coast

By
Published  February 21, 2026 2:21pm EST
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Blizzard Warning in Coastal NJ: How much is it going to snow in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware?

A significant winter storm is expected to bring widespread heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions to the Philadelphia region Sunday into Monday, with forecasters increasing confidence in major impacts.

The Brief

    • New Jersey will enter a statewide state of emergency at 12 p.m. Sunday.
    • Blizzard conditions with gusts up to 55 mph are forecast.
    • Snow totals could exceed 10 inches statewide, with up to 24 inches possible along the coast.

NEW JERSEY - Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency effective at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, February 22, in preparation for a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions across the state.

What we know:

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties in New Jersey in anticipation of a significant winter storm expected to impact the region, according to state officials.

State officials say the storm is expected to produce:

  • Blizzard conditions
  • Wind gusts up to 55 mph
  • Heavy and widespread snowfall
  • Potential coastal flooding

Recent projections indicate snow accumulations could exceed 10 inches across all regions of the state, with some coastal communities expecting as much as 24 inches of snowfall.

"Beginning tomorrow and continuing into Monday, we expect to see a winter storm bring severe blizzard conditions across our state," said Governor Sherrill. "We are urging all New Jerseyans to use caution, stay off the roads, and follow all safety protocols during the storm."

A dangerous nor'easter bomb cyclone is forecast to blast millions along I-95 with heavy snow and intense winds. (FOX Weather)

FIND THE LATEST WINTER WEATHER FORECAST HERE

What a state of emergency means

A state of emergency declaration is a formal action by the governor that signals severe conditions are expected and enables state resources to be pooled and deployed more rapidly across jurisdictions.

It does not automatically close roads, impose curfews or mandate people stay home, but it gives authorities greater flexibility to respond to deteriorating weather and safety conditions.

In this case, the declaration allows state transportation crews, public safety teams and emergency management officials to coordinate snow-removal, travel advisories and public notifications as conditions evolve.

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to:

  • Stay off the roads during the storm
  • Monitor local forecasts, watches and warnings
  • Prepare for potential power outages
  • Follow official safety guidance

Residents can visit ready.nj.gov for emergency preparedness information and storm updates.

Why you should care:

With heavy snow and wind gusts expected, travel could become dangerous across New Jersey during the storm.

Officials say the declaration is a reminder to prepare — including checking supplies, planning travel carefully, and heeding forecasts and advisories — as winter weather systems can change quickly and impact daily routines.

The Source: This article was written using information from a release issued by Governor Mikie Sherrill’s office.

