New Jersey declares state of emergency ahead of major storm, 24 inches of snow forecast on coast

Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared that New Jersey will enter a state of emergency effective at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, February 22, in preparation for a severe winter storm expected to bring blizzard conditions across the state.

What we know:

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency for all 21 counties in New Jersey in anticipation of a significant winter storm expected to impact the region, according to state officials.

State officials say the storm is expected to produce:

Blizzard conditions

Wind gusts up to 55 mph

Heavy and widespread snowfall

Potential coastal flooding

Recent projections indicate snow accumulations could exceed 10 inches across all regions of the state, with some coastal communities expecting as much as 24 inches of snowfall.

"Beginning tomorrow and continuing into Monday, we expect to see a winter storm bring severe blizzard conditions across our state," said Governor Sherrill. "We are urging all New Jerseyans to use caution, stay off the roads, and follow all safety protocols during the storm."

What a state of emergency means

A state of emergency declaration is a formal action by the governor that signals severe conditions are expected and enables state resources to be pooled and deployed more rapidly across jurisdictions.

It does not automatically close roads, impose curfews or mandate people stay home, but it gives authorities greater flexibility to respond to deteriorating weather and safety conditions.

In this case, the declaration allows state transportation crews, public safety teams and emergency management officials to coordinate snow-removal, travel advisories and public notifications as conditions evolve.

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to:

Stay off the roads during the storm

Monitor local forecasts, watches and warnings

Prepare for potential power outages

Follow official safety guidance

Residents can visit ready.nj.gov for emergency preparedness information and storm updates.

Why you should care:

With heavy snow and wind gusts expected, travel could become dangerous across New Jersey during the storm.

Officials say the declaration is a reminder to prepare — including checking supplies, planning travel carefully, and heeding forecasts and advisories — as winter weather systems can change quickly and impact daily routines.

