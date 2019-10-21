Baby girl born in Rowlett laundry room during Sunday night’s tornado

article

A baby girl was born in a Rowlett laundry room during Sunday night’s tornado.

The Bump Birthing Center said in a Facebook post that the girl was born in Rowlett on Sunday while tornado sirens were going off.

The tornado was on and off the ground for a 17-mile stretch and started in Dallas and went through Richardson, Garland, Sachse and Rowlett.

“Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty!” the center said on Facebook.

There was no immediate word on what the name of the baby girl will be.