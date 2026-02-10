Trader Joe's is America's favorite supermarket, but other chains won in the Northeast

article

The Brief A new supermarket has been named the favorite among grocery shoppers. Trader Joe's beat Publix this year for the U.S. However, three other chains tied for the top spot in the Northeast.



Supermarket shoppers have spoken, crowning a new top spot to grab their groceries this year.

What we know:

Trader Joe's dethroned Publix to become No. 1 in grocery store satisfaction in the U.S. this year, according to a report by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Known for its affordable specialty foods and cult-favorite snacks, Trader Joe's beat out the Florida staple by two points.

It also ranked above Costco's low-priced bulk items and viral food court offerings.

Top 10 grocery stores

Trader Joe's Publix H-E-B Sam's Club Aldi Costco Whole Foods ShopRite Target Ahold Delhaize

Local perspective:

Trader Joe's may be America's favorite supermarket this year, but it didn't even crack the top 3 for shoppers in the Northeast.

Aldi, ShopRite and Walmart were all tied for the top spot in the region, with BJ's Wholesale Club coming in fourth place.

Dig deeper:

When it comes to customer experiences at the supermarket, food quality is far from the top, with convenient store hours and location, easy pickup and reliable mobile apps all ranking above it.