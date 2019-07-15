'Baby Shark Live' coming to Philadelphia, Reading in November

article

This fall, "Baby Shark Live" is set to launch a 100-city tour in North America — and the Philadelphia area is among the tour's stops.

The tour is inspired by the children's song whose dance video has generated nearly 3 billion views on YouTube. The song was produced in 2015 by the South Korean firm Pinkfong.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are partnering to present what they call a "fully immersive concert experience."

Promoters say Baby Shark will be joined by his friend Pinkfong to sing and dance songs like "Five Little Monkeys," ''Wheels on the Bus" and "Jungle Boogie."

Of course, the show will also include "Baby Shark."

The tour includes a show at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading on Nov. 5. Click here for ticket information.

Baby Shark Live will then come to the Academy of Music in Philadelphia on Nov. 10. Tickets are not yet on sale.