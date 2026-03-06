Philadelphia murder suspect sought in deadly shooting of man sitting in car

The Brief Michael White, 23, is being sought in the shooting death of 35-year-old Vaswani Brown. Brown was found shot to death next to his running car on Magee Street. White is considered armed and dangerous.



Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for a murder suspect who they believe shot and killed a man sitting inside a parked car.

What we know:

Michael White, 23, is being sought for the brazen shooting death of 35-year-old Vaswani Brown last Wednesday in Oxford Circle.

Investigators say White, who is described as 5-foot-11, 250 lbs., should be considered armed and dangerous.

The backstory:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Magee Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found 35-year-old Vaswani Brown lying next to a running car with a fatal gunshot wound to the torso.

Brown was taken to Jefferson Health-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said investigators believe Brown and White were involved in a verbal argument inside a corner store.

When Brown returned to his car following, investigators believe White fired three shots through his passenger's side window.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting, or White's whereabouts, is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.