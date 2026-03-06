Driver ejected in deadly head-on crash with SEPTA trolley overnight: police

The Brief A 32-year-old man is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle during a head-on crash with a SEPTA trolley. The deadly accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia. Investigators believe the driver was heading westbound and swerved into an oncoming SEPTA trolley.



A driver is dead after investigators say he was ejected during a head-on crash with a SEPTA trolley overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Police and firefighters in West Philly were called to the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.

First responders found a 32-year-old man suffering from severe head trauma lying on the sidewalk next to a crashed GMC SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators believe the man was driving west on Lancaster Avenue when he swerved into an oncoming SEPTA trolley.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man's vehicle spun 180 degrees, during which the driver was ejected from the SUV.

Two passengers aboard the SEPTA trolley were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators are unsure what caused the man to lose control of his vehicle.