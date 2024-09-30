Expand / Collapse search

Ballot selfies: Can I take a photo with my ballot in Delaware?

By Kamryn Scrivens
Published  September 30, 2024 9:17pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - It’s time to vote, you’re in the polling booth, and you want to capture this historic moment to share with family and friends or just to have as a memory on your phone. However, before you do, find out if it is legal for you to take a ballot selfie in your state. 

Can I take a ballot selfie in Delaware? 

Yes, however, there are some rules and suggestions to be mindful of. 

There is no law prohibiting voters from taking ballot selfies in Delaware. 

You cannot talk on the phone while at the polling place as the state says the noise could interfere with poll workers and distract other voters. 

Thinking of wearing candidate-related merch to take a picture with your ballot? Think again.

The Delaware code forbids voters from wearing items about a candidate in the polling place. 

Other ways to share that you just voted:

  • Take a photo with an "I Voted" sticker.
  • Pose next to an "I Voted" sign.
  • Take a selfie next to a "Vote Here" sign.

Be sure to check with your polling place for additional information. See the rules for ballot selfies in other states here. 