Ballot selfies: Can I take a photo with my ballot in Pennsylvania?

article

It’s time to vote, you’re in the polling booth, and you want to capture this historic moment to share with family and friends or just to have as a memory on your phone. However, before you do, find out if it is legal for you to take a ballot selfie in your state.

Can I take a ballot selfie in Pennsylvania?

The short answer is yes, however there are some rules and suggestions to be mindful of.

The Pennsylvania Department of State says that recent court cases found a First Amendment right to take ‘ballot selfies,’ described as a picture of oneself voting.

According to the PA Department of State’s latest guidance on rules in effect at the polling place on election day , though the Election Code does not address the use of electronic devices in the polling place, the department recommends that counties adopt ‘commonsense rules’ prioritizing the need for order in the polling place, leaving the right of citizens to vote unimpeded or not hindered.

The PA Department of State recommends that voters who want to take a picture of themselves voting, make sure that they not disclose the selections of voters other than themselves.

Pennsylvania law (Penn. State. Tit. 25 § 3530) prohibits someone from allowing his ballot "to be seen by any person with the apparent intention of letting it be known how he is about to vote," according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The department also recommends that voters wait until after they leave the polling place to post ballot selfies on social media.

Counties may permit people such as poll watchers who are lawfully in the polling place to use portable electronic devices. However, the department says those counties should consider limiting the location of use for the electronics areas outside where the voting occurs.

Related article

Other ways to share that you just voted:

Take a photo with an "I Voted" sticker.

Pose next to an "I Voted" sign.

Take a selfie next to a "Vote Here" sign.

Be sure to check with your polling place for additional information. See the rules for ballot selfies in other states here.