Bam Margera sought by Pennsylvania State Police after 'physical confrontation'

Former professional skateboarder and TV personality ‘Bam' Margera is on the run after a physical confrontation in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Margera injured a victim on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued after the reality star fled into a wooded area before police arrived on scene, according to authorities. He has not been located.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation, or who was involved, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.