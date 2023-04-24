Expand / Collapse search

Bam Margera sought by Pennsylvania State Police after 'physical confrontation'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:09AM
FOX 29 Philadelphia
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: Bam Margera arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Stand" held at Graumans Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Former professional skateboarder and TV personality ‘Bam' Margera is on the run after a physical confrontation in Chester County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Margera injured a victim on the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township Sunday morning.

An arrest warrant has been issued after the reality star fled into a wooded area before police arrived on scene, according to authorities. He has not been located.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation, or who was involved, at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.