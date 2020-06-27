Banner plane goes into sea off coast of LBI, pilot pulled to shore

article

Authorities say a pilot was rescued after a banner plane plummeted into the ocean Saturday afternoon off the coast of Long Beach Island.

Several agencies, including the Coast Guard, responded to the Surf City section of the island. The pilot, whose identity has not been released, was pulled to shore by lifeguards on duty.

Medics treated the man on scene and brought him to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

As of 5:45 p.m., Coast Guard officials say the plane is still in the water, but it is not an environmental threat.

No word on what caused the plane to plummet into the ocean. State police are investigating.

