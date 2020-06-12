Barbershops, hair salons to reopen in New Jersey on June 22, Murphy says

article

Residents in New Jersey who have had to manage shaggy hair or make do with at-home haircuts will soon be allowed to get a proper trim.

Governor Phil Murphy announced on Friday that barbershops and hair salons in the Garden State will be allowed to reopen on Monday, June 22.

The order will also release restrictions on spas, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, cosmetology shops, hair braiding shops and electrology facilities.

Murphy says comprehensive guidelines for reopening will be handed down by the Office of Consumer Affairs. These directives will highlight mitigation strategies necessary for operation.

Personal care facilities can only offer service by appointment and all employees and customers must have their temperature taken. Staff/client pairs must remain spaced six feet apart unless a physical barrier is present.

Mask are to be worn by both staff and clients when inside an establishment, unless a service is being proved that requires a customer to remove it. If a customer is without a mask, employees must utilize a mask, face shield, goggles, or other forms of PPE.

Advertisement

Further guidance on strict cleaning and sanitation measures will be provided to personal care facilities by the Office of Consumer Affairs.

The long-awaited announcement comes as New Jersey continues to battle the coronavirus. Officials announced nearly 500 new cases and 48 virus-related deaths on Friday. However, the daily positivity rate for the nation's most densely populated state fell to just 2.5 percent.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP