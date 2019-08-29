Bartender at Belgian Cafe gets $1,000 tip on $47 bill

A local bartender was shocked when she received a $1,000 on a $47 bill.

It was Tuesday around 6 p.m. inside the Belgian Cafe and Lisa Sloat had just finished serving a semi-regular customer and brought him the bill.

"I thought it was a hundred. Then, I looked and said that can't be," she told FOX 29's Brad Sattin. "He left me $1,000 tip that's what happened."

She told the boss.

"She's much loved and this is such a nice tribute to her," owner Ferge Carey explained.

The generosity came at truly the perfect time and while she has a smile on her face she has been battling health issues and the restaurant is closing Sept. 8.

Sloat and the staff will be out of a job. The sad news went out last week.

People like Judy McElwain, who recently beat cancer. During her fight, she needed a quiet afternoon retreat.

"I walked in and I said to her, hey Lisa, is it okay if I come here over the next couple months. I'm gonna look different, I don't want anybody staring at me," she explained.

Lisa understood.

"She was empathetic—an incredible listener," McElwain said.