Rollerblading suspect wanted for robbing gas station at gunpoint in Abington

Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect. He was seen arriving and fleeing the scene on rollerblades. All the money from the store's register was stolen.



An unusual suspect is being sought for an armed robbery in Abington last week - a man wearing rollerblades.

What we know:

The suspect rollerbladed into the Lukoil on Old York Road armed with a handgun and knife last weekend.

Police say he threatened to shoot an employee while demanding all the money from the cashier.

He then fled the scene on rollerblades with the stolen money.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has any information about the robbery, is asked to contact police.