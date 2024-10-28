Baseball bat assault at South Philly SEPTA station leaves man hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a baseball bat early Monday morning.
The assault unfolded just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries. His condition is unknown.
Police are searching for the suspect, who was last seen fleeing northbound.
Details about what led to the assault have yet to be released.