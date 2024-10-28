Expand / Collapse search

Baseball bat assault at South Philly SEPTA station leaves man hospitalized

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  October 28, 2024 10:15am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was assaulted with a baseball bat early Monday morning.

The assault unfolded just after 4 a.m. near the intersection of South Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries. His condition is unknown.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was last seen fleeing northbound.

Details about what led to the assault have yet to be released.