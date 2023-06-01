Expand / Collapse search

Bass River State Forest fire: Crews responding to fast-moving 3,000-acre wildfire burning in New Jersey

Updated 10:37AM
New Jersey
TUCKERTON, NJ - Emergency fire crews are responding to another wildfire burning in New Jersey. 

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, a wildfire is burning in the area of Allen Road in the Bass River State Forest. 

The fire quickly grew to 3,000 acres in size after forming on Wednesday evening. 

Visitors and residents have been asked to avoid the area as service crews begin a backfiring operation to contain the spread. 

Officials say Allen Road and Oswego Road are closed. Stage Road is closed between North Maple Avenue and Route 679, while Route 679 is closed between Route 563 and Leaktown Road. 

The Timberline Campground has been evacuated as several residential structures stand threatened by the flames. 

On Thursday morning, authorities released new information, saying the fire was only 15% contained. 

Officials held a press conference on Thursday morning, saying they were taking careful and calculated steps to combat the fire, which is expected to burn for several days. 

This wildfire comes on the same day crews contained the Box Turtle Fire in Gloucester County. 

