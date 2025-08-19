These beaches are closed to swimmers in NJ, Delaware as Hurricane Erin approaches

The Brief Hurricane Erin is prompting several beach towns along the East Coast to ban swimming for most of the week. The Category 3 storm is expected to create dangerous rip currents and high surf through Friday.



Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall, but the East Coast is still feeling threats from the Category 3 storm, especially those in local beach towns.

Beaches ban swimming

What we know:

Several beaches in the Northeast have closed to swimmers for the week as Hurricane Eric begins to travel closer to the U.S.

In New Jersey, both Wildwood and Margate have prohibited swimming on all beaches until further notice.

Officials are urging beachgoers to stay out of the water and heed all warnings from lifeguards, who will still be on duty.

"To ensure the safety of everyone, including those who may be called to perform a rescue, please stay on the sand until the storm passes later this week," the City of Wildwood posted on social media on Monday.

Island Beach State Park also suspended all activities, including swimming, surfing, boogie boarding, mobile sports fishing vehicles and all nature center programs, until at least Thursday.

In Delaware, Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach have issued swimming prohibitions, while Fenwick Island has restricted beach access.

"Our guards will be monitoring conditions and will reopen the beach once the storm passes," the Town of Fenwick said on Monday.

Rip current risk

Local perspective:

A high rip current risk is in effect for the Jersey Shore through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents are strong, narrow, seaward flows of water that extend from close to the shoreline to outside the surf zone.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents and visitors to avoid swimming and wading over the next several days due to dangerous rip currents and high waves.

They pose real dangers to those swimming in beach water, and could become deadly, with over 100 deaths attributed to rip currents in the U.S. every year, according to the United States Lifesaving Association.

High surf advisory

Dig deeper:

The NWS has issued a high surf advisory for all Atlantic Ocean beaches for Wednesday and Thursday with a possible extension further into the week.

Ocean seas are expected to build to 11–15 feet and higher by Friday morning, before subsiding into the weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather service says to expect dangerous conditions near inlets, and possibly gale-force wind gusts.

Tracking Hurricane Erin

Timeline:

As of Tuesday morning, Hurricane Erin is located about 750 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving off to the northwest at 7 mph.

The center of Hurricane Erin is expected to pass to the east of the Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, and then move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.