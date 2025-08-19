Hurricane Erin tracker: When and how storm will impact New Jersey, Delaware beaches

The Brief Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in the United States, but it still poses a threat to the East Coast. Delaware and New Jersey beachgoers are bracing for dangerous rip currents and high surf as high as 12 feet by Thursday. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are also concerns in parts of the area.



Officials are warning millions of people up and down the East Coast to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Erin as the large Category 3 hurricane continues across the Atlantic Ocean and draws closer to the U.S.

While Hurricane Erin is not expected to make landfall in the U.S., it will still pose a variety of threats to beachgoers in New Jersey and Delaware throughout the week.

Will Hurricane Erin hit the Jersey shore?

Local perspective:

On its current track, Erin is expected to run parallel along the Eastern Seaboard, meaning it's not expected to make a landfall, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams and FOX Weather Models.

However, we'll still feel its impacts, as life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents are forecast to threaten the area all week.

What to expect

Increasing wave heights of 5-8 feet on Wednesday, increasing to as high as 7-12 feet on Thursday

Dangerous rip currents

Beach erosion

Coastal flooding in some areas

These rip currents pose real dangers to swimmers. Earlier this month, one person died and six were rescued from rip currents in Seaside Heights. In nearby Berkeley Township this weekend, two swimmers were rescued after getting caught in rip currents. Also on Friday, a 13-year-old girl drowned in Belmar, New Jersey, though the cause of death remains under investigation.

Erin Tracker: Where is Erin today?

Hurricane Erin is located about 750 miles to the south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and is moving off to the northwest at 7 mph.

The NHC said a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected on Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday and then a northeastward motion on Thursday.

On that track, the center of Hurricane Erin is expected to pass to the east of the Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, and then move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda on Wednesday and Thursday.

Timeline: When will Erin's impact be felt in New Jersey, Delaware?

Timeline:

Here's a look at what to expect at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches for the rest of the week, as some New Jersey beaches have already announced swimming closures, and even a temporary bridge closure as a result of Hurricane Erin.

Tuesday

High rip current risks will remain in effect through Wednesday evening for all Delaware and New Jersey beaches. The National Weather Service is urging beach goers to stay out of the water and heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems. Wave heights are expected to reach between 4-6 feet.

Wednesday

Along with high rip current risks that will be in effect through Wednesday evening, high surf advisories will be in effect from 6 a.m. Wednesdays through 6 a.m. Friday. Large breaking waves of up to 8 feet are expected in the surf zone on Wednesday.

Thursday

Surf heights kick up another notch with breaking waves of up to 10 feet expected in the surf zone on Thursday.

Biggest US Threats from Hurricane Erin

Big picture view:

Outer bands from the massive storm could lash the North Carolina coastline with tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain as it passes by the Outer Banks.

Because of the danger, officials in some North Carolina communities have told residents and visitors to evacuate and declared local states of emergency ahead of possible life-threatening impacts.

Officials said that with the forecast showing the potential for tropical-storm-force winds, dangerous surf with waves of 15-20 feet at local beaches , flooding of roads and neighborhoods and rip currents along the Outer Banks, officials in some counties announced evacuation orders over the weekend.

Hyde County declared a local state of emergency for Ocracoke Island, and a mandatory evacuation order was issued for visitors on Sunday night and for residents on Tuesday morning.

Dare County also declared a state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of Hatteras Island, which includes the communities of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras. Visitors began to evacuate on Monday, and residents started their evacuation on Tuesday morning.

Because of the danger, a Tropical Storm Watch and a Storm Surge Watch were issued for the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The Tropical Storm Watch was in effect from Beaufort Inlet to Duck, North Carolina, including Pamlico Sound.

A Storm Surge Watch is also in place for Cape Lookout to Duck, North Carolina, as the combination of a dangerous storm surge of 2-4 feet and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.