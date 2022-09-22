Beachgoers urged to avoid ocean as Hurricane Fiona churns miles offshore

As Hurricane Fiona continues to churn miles offshore, forecasters are urging beachgoers to avoid the water during the first weekend of the Fall.

The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory in the wake of a powerful hurricane that bowled over Puerto Rico and neighboring islands.

"With the risk of the rip currents and strong surf, we are really asking: Don't enter the ocean this weekend," North Wildwood Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli said.

The popular Jersey shore town is expecting hoards of people to celebrate the Irish Festival this weekend.

"You want to sit on the beach with the sweatshirt on late September, hang out with family and friends, that’s fine we just don’t want to see you enter that ocean," Ciavarelli said.

It will be tough for surfers to heed authorities warning, with the angry sea likely to produce tempting waves and swells.

"This is the surf season – September and October – because all the hurricanes come up the coast and give us a push," local surfer Mark Zee said.

While the Wildwood beaches are unguarded, rescue crews will be on hand for emergency situations.