Bear spotted roaming in Falls Township

It wasn't a typical Tuesday in Bucks County after residents spotted a bear on the move in Falls Township. The big guy caught neighbors by surprise.

"I saw it for the sixth time, four yards over," Jim Allison said.

The next thing Allison knew the bear was in his backyard on Makefield Turn.

"All of a sudden it started coming our way, over the fences, until it was in our backyard standing right by us," he explained.

He quickly called out to his wife Mary.

Danielle lives a couple of doors down and was out gardening when she spotted the bear.

"He was very calm. He just walked through casually, looking for food- kept moving along through," she said "He's been all over," she said.

FOX 29 saw the bear in the Glen Woods Foreign Cars parking lot off of Woolston Drive as he strolled next to the medical office building.

Dawn Watson spotted him in the same lot hours earlier Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

"He was behind our dumpster and in the tree area on this side and came out and was laying in the field," she said.

The game commission has set up a trap with a lot of donuts hoping to lure the bear inside so they can safely return him to his natural habitat.

There were several reports of a bear Monday in Makefield Township and Yardley. It's unclear if it's the same bear.

Do not approach the bear. If you see the bear, please call 911 or 215-328-8501.

