‘Bear-y Serious’: Family, casino search for missing teddy bear beloved by 9-year-old boy with autism

A family is on an emotional quest to find a missing teddy bear that means the world to a 9-year-old boy with autism.

Family and hotel staff search for missing teddy bear

What we know:

Callen Finnimore's teddy bear, Tim, disappeared on New Year’s Eve at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

The bear was last seen around 3:00 p.m. during the family's holiday trip.

Callen's mother, Maggie Sabatino, shared that nighttime is especially difficult without Tim.

"Nighttime, when we’re doing our good nights, is the worst. He asks, ‘Where’s Tim?’ It’s rough," said Sabatino.

The hotel staff is leaving no stone unturned in their search for Tim.

They have checked guest rooms, hallways, and housekeeping areas, and even reviewed security footage.

"We’ve looked everywhere we thought. Since it’s hibernation season, maybe he was sleeping," said George Goldhoff, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The community rallies to support Callen

What they're saying:

The heartfelt plea for Tim's return has gained significant attention on social media.

Sabatino shared a missing person’s poster on Facebook, which includes Tim’s name, description, and last known location.

"He had asked me, but I can’t draw. I told one of my best friends, and next thing I know, she sends me this flier," said Sabatino.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is going the extra mile due to their close ties with the autism community.

They have invited the family back for lunch at the Sugar Factory and plan to surprise Callen with a new teddy bear.

"This is very near and dear to our heart. And if we can’t get Callen his Tim back, we want to introduce a replacement bear — a cousin in Tim’s family," said Goldhoff.

What we don't know:

The exact whereabouts of Tim remain unknown despite the extensive search efforts.

The family and hotel staff continue to hope for Tim's return, especially with Callen's birthday approaching next week.