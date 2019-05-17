Beautiful! Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia

Amazing drone footage has captured a beautiful view of a school of stingrays swimming off the coast of Australia.

The video shows hundreds of cownose rays swimming across the waters of Bondi Beach.

Drone Shark App, which provides drone footage for surfers and shark alerts for beach-goer protection, captured the incredible footage on Thursday.

"Two species of cownose ray can be found in #australianwaters. Apparently they don't come down as far as this, so I'm assuming it's the warmer water we have had recently."

The video has racked up over 300,000 views.

Check out more TRENDING videos: