'Belligerent' man charged in skirmish with 2 police officers at New Jersey apartment complex

article

Two New Jersey police officers were hurt during a confrontation with a "highly antagonistic, aggressive, and belligerent" man at an apartment complex Monday night.

John R. Marchetti Jr, 47, is accused of intimidating two Gloucester Township police officers who responded to Fairways Apartment Complex in Blackwood for reports of a disturbance.

While speaking to witnesses shortly after arriving at the apartment complex, investigators say Marchetti opened an apartment door and "began shouting at officers to leave."

Police say that despite the officers' attempts to deescalate the confrontation, Marchetti continued to "berate officers and challenged their presence both verbally and physically."

Marchetti is accused of lunging at the officers, which resulted in a brief struggle during which he was placed in custody. Both officers were treated for injuries at a local hospital.

Marchetti, who was also taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation, was charged with a number of crimes including resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police, and obstruction.