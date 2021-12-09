Expand / Collapse search

Bensalem teachers aide, coach accused of sending sexual messages to teen girls

FOX 29 Philadelphia
BENSALEM, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing charges after investigators say he sent sexually explicit messages and photographs to girls as young as 14 while working as a teaching assistant and coach at a high school in Bucks County. 

Donnie Reed, 27, has been charged with six counts of Unlawful Contact with a Minor, six counts of Corruption of a Minor, three counts of Sexual Abuse of Children and related offenses. 

The charges stem from an investigation into an anonymous tip that accused Reed, a teaching assistant and coach at Bensalem High School, of making inappropriate comments and sending Snapchat messages to 14 and 15-year-old girls. 

According to investigators, the messages that Reed sent were "sexual in nature" and included videos of Reed committing sexual acts. Reed is also accused of soliciting the girls and asking them for explicit photos. 

Reed failed to reach 10% of a $1M bail and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. 

Investigators fear that there may be more potential victims and urge anyone with information to call the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.

