'We don't have a crisis of crime': Krasner says no reason for people to be fearful when they come to Philly

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner told reporters Monday that despite the city's record-breaking homicide rate there is not an overall "crisis of crime" in the city.

"I feel pretty safe. I’m actually surprised by the crowd that is out here on a Monday evening, but I feel relatively safe," said Joy from Delaware County. She was out with family enjoying Christmas Village Monday night and says violence in the city wasn’t even a thought when they decided to head to Center City tonight.

"I just want to bring my nieces out here to see the lights. (Did you ever think of the crime?) No. I wasn’t thinking of the crime," said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Felicia.

On Monday, Krasner said there is no major spike in violent crime and no reason for people to be fearful of gun violence when they come into the city.

"Basically, we don’t have a crisis of lawlessness, we don’t have a crisis of crime, we don’t have a crisis of violence and that is a category that includes gun violence," he said.

His comments come the same day that Philly Police released surveillance video showing three teens they say are suspects in the attempted armed robbery of a 70-year-old man inside the Fashion District in a bathroom last week. When the man said he didn't have money police say the teens hit him in the head and face requiring him to get stitches.

"I don't feel comfortable having her walk in the dark by herself. I don't feel comfortable walking by myself," said Rob Bell out with Mimi Salazar. They were at the Fashion District when FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson told them about the man attacked inside.

"We feel safe. I hope nothing like that happens to me, but I'll be prepared. I'm not going to let those kids ruin Philadelphia for me," said Bell.

Krasner insists that homicides and gun violence are up, but other violent crime is down.

