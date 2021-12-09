Man shot during attempted double carjacking in Holmesburg, police say

Police say a man was shot during an attempted double carjacking Thursday morning in Holmesburg.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4600 block of Strahle Street just before 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man shot once in the lower body and rushed him to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters that the shooting happened when carjackers stalked the owners of two Dodge Chargers and tried to steal both cars while they were moving the vehicles.

"It appears that this is a situation where the assailants knew of the routine of the owners of these two vehicles, had thief sights set on robbing both vehicles and succeeded in taking one of them," Pace said.

Police say the car thieves stole the victim's red 2018 Dodge Charger without being detected and nearly stole his dark blue 2018 Charger when the victim noticed someone inside his car.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the victim went outside to confront the suspected thief when a struggle ensued. The victim was shot once in the lower body when the suspect fired shots down the road as he fled the attempted carjacking, Keeley said.

Wayward gunfire also struck the front window of at least one nearby home, but no one inside was injured.

Investigators will use nearby surveillance cameras that police believe captured the entire violent carjacking.

